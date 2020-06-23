Gov. Whitmer says Michigan won’t move to phase 5 of reopening plan this week

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told WWJ on Tuesday that the rest of the state won’t be moving to phase five of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan this week.

“My hope was to do it this week, (but) we’re not going to do it this week,” Whitmer told WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick. “We’re not in a position to do that yet. We’ve got to get more data, because we are concerned.”

Six of the state’s eight regions -- divided up in Whitmer’s reopening plan -- are in phase four, or “Improving.” Only the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region are in phase five.

When Whitmer moved regions six and eight to phase five on June 5, she said the rest of the state would follow “in the coming weeks.”

Whitmer told WWJ that most Michiganders are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 -- wearing masks, socially distancing and minimizing risks. As a result, the state’s daily coronavirus numbers have steadily declined. Since June 6, the highest number of new cases was 255 on Saturday (June 20).

But there have been massive spikes in other states as they started to reopen around the country, including Florida and Arizona. Florida recently saw more than 4,000 new confirmed cases in a single day.

Michigan hasn’t yet seen spikes as a result of reopening, though there have been some isolated outbreaks, such as 18 people who tested positive after visiting a bar in East Lansing.