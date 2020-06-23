VIDEO: What’s left of the Palace of Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Palace of Auburn Hills was a big part of Metro Detroit for nearly 30 years.

Its fate was pretty much sealed once the Pistons moved downtown.

Watch above: Tim Pamplin takes a tour of what’s left of The Palace of Auburn Hills

When The Palace opened in 1988, it revolutionized the way arenas were built. Its design has been the basis for nearly every arena built since.

The final concert held at The Palace was Bob Seger on Sep. 23, 2017. A few weeks later, the final event at the venue was the Taste of Auburn Hills on Oct. 12, 2017.

