WATCH: Students share their views on the racial equality movement

DETROIT – Local 4 sat down with eight local high school and college students ages 14 to 18 from the inner city to the suburbs to talk about the racial equality movement.

READ: How Metro Detroit high school students are working for diversity, inclusion, acceptance

The students said they believe attention and exposure to racial diversity initiatives is needed in school. They also said students need better education about race and the African American side of American history past and present.

Extended cut: Rhonda Walker talks to youth in Metro Detroit about racism, climate

Watch the full report above

Click here for more Spirit of Detroit: Fulfilling the Dream reports