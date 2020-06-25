Annual Jobbie Nooner boat party happening Friday despite pandemic

Lake St. Clair’s infamous Jobbie Nooner is still on for Friday despite a recent increase in Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations.

Event advocates announced last month that the 46th annual event was slated to carry on as usual this year despite health concerns related to the pandemic. The Gull Island boat party typically attracts thousands of boaters each year.

The St. Clair Sheriff’s Office told the Detroit Free Press that they do not endorse the event but will be present to ensure the safety of partygoers.

“The thing is, it’s kind of an unmanageable event, and we have not endorsed it -- ever,” Deputy Steve Campau of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our goal -- and it has been for years -- is to keep people alive.”

Jobbie Nooner is not a formally organized event but it still takes place each year in June. Event advocates say they support police presence at the party.

“Please do not give them a hard time,” advocates asked partygoers of local law enforcement. “If you’re cool, they’re cool. If you get out of line, they rightfully will do whatever they have to do to keep the peace.”

Officials are also calling for social distancing at the event to prevent the spread of COVID-19 -- but they don’t intend to enforce it.

“There is really no way we would be able to enforce something like that out on the water,” Sgt. Marty Stoyan of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s marine division told The Detroit News. “It is an unsanctioned event and we hope that people will act responsibly.”

