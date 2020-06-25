Detroit mayor warns bars, restaurants to remain at 50 percent capacity amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – As Michigan sees an uptick in new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan wants to ensure bars and restaurants are following the rules and staying at 50 percent capacity.

“You could have two or three spark a new burst of COVID,” Duggan said. “We can’t have that happen.”

Last weekend some Detroit bars, restaurants and nightclubs were packed with people.

Just like Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing, where officials are reporting at least 43 new COVID-19 cases are connected to that one location.

Detroit officials said there was no social distancing going on at all at bars and restaurants in the city. There were also reports of employees not wearing mask.

Duggan wouldn’t identify any of the restaurants. He did say that police and the health department are visiting each place to tell them to get the situation under control or they’ll be shut down.

