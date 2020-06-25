DIA, Charles H. Wright, more museums to reopen across Detroit after coronavirus closures

DETROIT – A number of museums and arts and cultural organizations across Detroit have announced their reopening plans nearly four months after closing to the public due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Detroit Cultural Center officials said Thursday that some institutions in the district -- including The Carr Center, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts, Hellenic Museum of Michigan, Michigan Science Center and The Scarab Club -- will reopen on July 10.

Officials say the institutions have collaborated with the National Sanitation Foundation International to establish a multi-phase reopening guide to ensure the safety of patrons and employees amid the pandemic.

All institutions will require patrons to wear masks, promote social distancing and good hygiene, carry out cashless and touch-less transactions where possible and increase cleaning and disinfecting in public areas. Officials say some institutions will also limit hours and occupant capacities and adjust entry procedures.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the website of the institution they plan to visit for specific details regarding new procedures and expectations.

The Detroit Public Library, International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit and the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) will have different reopening dates but will follow a similar reopening plan, officials said.

Many of the Detroit institutions have been closed since mid-March when the pandemic reached the state. Most of Michigan is in “Phase 4″ of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan. A number of businesses have been permitted to resume operations with restrictions in place after the state saw a decrease in the rate of growth of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Some states have been experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and deaths in recent weeks, likely attributed to economies reopening and stay-at-home orders being lifted. Michigan has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and is seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases this week.

