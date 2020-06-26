Accessible Michigan absent voter ballot application now available

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Bureau of Elections has launched an accessible absent voter ballot application that can be used to apply for an accessible electronic absent voter ballot for the August Election.

Blind voters and others with severe disabilities that prevent them from voting absent voter ballots privately and independently can mark the documents on an electronic device, using their own assistive technology, without visiting a polling place or clerk’s office.

“It is a priority of my administration to ensure that blind citizens are provided the same rights and protections as all Michigan voters,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “We have been working towards ensuring better access to voting at home for all voters since I took office last year, and I am pleased this accessible electronic option was in place on the same day that paper absent voter ballots also became available.”

This accessible application and ballot are being used for the August election as the state develops a permanent solution for November. For November, the state has launched a request for proposals and is accepting public bids now.

Voters with disabilities can also visit their local clerk’s office to request an absent voter ballot in person. Voters are advised to contact their local clerk’s office in advance to verify that the office will be open, as some offices continue to have limited in-person hours due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters have numerous options to vote safely this election, some of which are new, due to the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 2018.

Those options include absentee by mail, absentee at a ballot dropbox, in-person absentee at their local clerk’s office or satellite office, or at a polling location on election day.

Blind voters can locate the accessible application to vote absentee at Michigan.gov/Vote by clicking the link to download an application or the submenu for absentee voting.

The application is available directly by clicking this link or here.