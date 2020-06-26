No confirmed COVID-19 cases at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, FCA says

DETROIT – Coronavirus concerns have hit a Fiat Chrysler plant here in Detroit disrupting the line at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant just a week after the company ramped up to full production.

The plant is not running after workers refused to return Friday over concerns they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler says it does not have a confirmed case. Tensions have been high with workers on edge.

On Thursday the automaker reported an employee was sent home sick and production which only came fully back on line a week ago was halted so the plant and the employee stations could be cleaned.

But overnight videos and images were posted online allegedly showing line workers refusing to work.

One video posted to Twitter asked the governor and local media for help. On Friday, workers held an impromptu meeting just before the second shift.

Late Friday, FCA released a statement saying there is no confirmed case of COVID-19 in the plant adding, “the company has implemented a comprehensive and multi-layered program of enhanced safety measures” to keep the risk to workers low.

We got word late this afternoon that the employee who was sent home sick has tested negative for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the UAW said Friday they are working with both their members and FCA to get to a place where employees feel comfortable going back to work.