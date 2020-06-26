Southfield chapter of My Brother’s Keeper to provide face coverings, hand sanitizer to youth in need

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield chapter of My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) is going to provide free face coverings and hand sanitizer to youth in the area on Saturday.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the circle driveway of the Southfield Parks and Recreation building at 26000 Evergreen Road.

The program, Mask with a Message, will provide 5 to 18 year olds free supplies while they last on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Donors were asked to include a message dedicated to someone they lost or someone they know who has recovered from COVID-19 so recipients will better understand how the coronavirus has impacted the community.

"We are all adjusting to the new normal brought upon by the novel coronavirus," commented JoAnne Gurley, MBK Program Coordinator. "No population has been spared by COVID-19, including young people. Since it has been mandated that face coverings be worn in public places by the State of Michigan as well as national and local health departments, it is imperative that our youth have the proper protection to stay safe this summer."

Donations are still being accepted.