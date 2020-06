CANTON, Mich. – Canton’s public safety department issued a statement Friday night after a number of 911 centers across Michigan have experienced periodic outages.

If you’re experiencing an emergency in Canton and cannot reach 9-1-1, call 734-397-3350.

Canton officials say the city has not yet experienced any outages as of Friday night.

