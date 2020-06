WARREN, Mich. – A four-hour standoff between police and a gunman ended peacefully Saturday in Warren.

According to authorities, it happened at a home in the area of Sherwood Avenue and Nine Mile Road. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired at about 9 a.m. and two people barricaded themselves inside the home until 1 p.m.

Warren police said the two people were taken into custody without incident.