UAW responds to coronavirus concerns at Metro Detroit FCA plants

DETROIT – Several workers at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Sterling Heights plant are voicing concern about the coronavirus. Many employees at the plant refused to work Saturday due to safety concerns.

An employee at the Sterling Heights plant was tested. Yesterday, the FCA reported the person’s work area was being disinfected.

Then just recently coronavirus concerns hit a Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit disrupting the line at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant a week after the company ramped up to full production.

Workers at the Detroit plant refused to return Friday over concerns they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, FCA reported there were no confirmed cases at the Detroit plant. On Thursday the automaker reported an employee there was sent home sick. That employee who was sent home sick tested negative for COVID-19.

In response to concerns from FCA employees the UAW released the following statement:

“The UAW’s priority is the safety of our members and their families and communities. Under the protocols that we worked out when there are concerns, the UAW and our members work with FCA to address those concerns. In this case it was deep cleaning the area and addressing safety precautions,” said Brian Rothenberg, UAW Senior Communications Advisor.

