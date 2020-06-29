Berlin Township head on crash kills one, other driver flees scene

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person was killed in a head on crash in Berlin Township early Friday morning, while the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Deputies from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Dryden Road and Cameron Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, deputies observed a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee on its side on Dryden, just east of Cameron Road.

A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was found in the ditch in the area.

An investigation into the crash found that the driver of the Grand Marquis, 49-year-old Robert John White of Capac died. The driver of the Jeep is believed to be a 39-year-old Berlin Township man.

A search of the area was conducted by deputies and other law enforcement agencies. The driver of the Jeep has not been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Schwartzkopf at 810-987- 1729.

