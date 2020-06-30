Detroit family forced out of home after house collapses, is condemned

DETROIT – A house belonging to a mother and her daughter on Detroit’s west side came collapsed over the weekend, and they said their landlord wouldn’t answer their calls.
Eva Hunter, 77, and her daughter, Nikki, were renting a home on West Philadelphia Street on Detroit’s west side. Over the weekend, the house came crashing down.
Now, Hunter is struggling to reduce her life into just a few bags.
“They told us we have to grab what we can. They condemned the house,” Hunter said.
Orlando Robinson rehabs houses. He’s working to get the family into a safe home for the time being. Then he wants to find a permanent home to fix up for the family.
With everything going on, Detroit police and building inspectors are looking for the landlord.
