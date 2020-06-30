Watch Local 4 News at Noon -- June 30, 2020

DETROIT – Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at Noon:
9-year-old girl dies in fire on Detroit’s west side
A 9-year-old girl was killed in a house fire on Pierson Street on Detroit’s west side. Two 6-year-old siblings were pulled from the fire.
