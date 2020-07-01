1 dead, 1 injured in separate, nearby motorcycle crashes in Gerrish Township

GERRISH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One motorcyclist was killed and another was injured following two separate crashes believed to be caused by a fallen tree blocking the road.

Michigan State Police say at about 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers responded to a motorcycle injury on County Road 104 near Leafy Lane. The rider reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

During their investigation of the first crash, police say they were notified of a second motorcycle in the same ditch. The rider -- 56-year-old David Lewis Frye from Boyne City -- was found deceased, officials said.

Police believe both motorcyclists were unable to avoid a collision with a dead tree that had fallen in the road and blocked both the eastbound and westbound lanes. The motorcyclists were traveling in opposite directions during their respective crashes, but both came to rest in a deep ditch on the south side of the roadway, police said.

Neither alcohol nor speed are believed to be factors in the crashes, according to officials.

A photo of the site along County Road 104 in Gerrish Township following two separate motorcycle crashes that occurred on June 30, 2020. Photo provided by the Michigan State Police. (Michigan State Police)

