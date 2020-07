WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – A Black Lives Matter rally took place in West Bloomfield on Tuesday, but this event didn’t include marching like we’ve seen in other cities.

Instead, for this protest everyone stayed in their cars. The idea for the drive-in rally was inspired by a similar church service. Attendees stayed in their vehicles to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

