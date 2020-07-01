Man turns himself in months after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Bagley Township, police say

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – A man turned himself in to police on June 23, nearly five months after allegedly assaulting a woman in Bagley Township.

Michigan State Police say they responded to a report that a woman was being assaulted by a man inside a minivan in the afternoon of February 8.

A woman was reportedly driving a van with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Brandon Lee Sobeck, in the passenger seat when he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel during an argument. Police say the woman believed Sobeck was deliberately trying to crash the vehicle.

According to police the woman then pulled into a parking lot where Sobeck began striking her and choking her. The assault ended when the woman was able to defend herself and Sobeck left the scene on foot, officials said.

Troopers were able to identify the man but were unable to locate him the day of the assault and the months following, officials said.

Sobeck, of Alpena, turned himself in on June 23 and has been held at the Alpena County Jail. The man has been arraigned and faces two counts of felonious assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of domestic violence.

MORE: Local News