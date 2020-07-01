75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Man turns himself in months after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Bagley Township, police say

Police attempted to locate the man unsuccessfully after a domestic violence incident in February

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Alpena County, Bagley Township, Domestic Violence, Domestic Assault, Assault, Michigan, Michigan State Police, Local, News, Local News
Brandon Sobeck, 35, of Alpena was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence nearly five months after allegedly assaulting a woman in Bagley Township. Photo provided by the Michigan State Police.
Brandon Sobeck, 35, of Alpena was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence nearly five months after allegedly assaulting a woman in Bagley Township. Photo provided by the Michigan State Police. (WDIV)

ALPENA COUNTY, Mich. – A man turned himself in to police on June 23, nearly five months after allegedly assaulting a woman in Bagley Township.

Michigan State Police say they responded to a report that a woman was being assaulted by a man inside a minivan in the afternoon of February 8.

A woman was reportedly driving a van with her boyfriend, 35-year-old Brandon Lee Sobeck, in the passenger seat when he allegedly grabbed the steering wheel during an argument. Police say the woman believed Sobeck was deliberately trying to crash the vehicle.

According to police the woman then pulled into a parking lot where Sobeck began striking her and choking her. The assault ended when the woman was able to defend herself and Sobeck left the scene on foot, officials said.

Troopers were able to identify the man but were unable to locate him the day of the assault and the months following, officials said.

Sobeck, of Alpena, turned himself in on June 23 and has been held at the Alpena County Jail. The man has been arraigned and faces two counts of felonious assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of domestic violence.

MORE: Local News

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: