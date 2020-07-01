Michigan Gov. Whitmer extends renewal deadline for driver’s licenses, IDs, vehicle registrations

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the deadline to renew driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations to the end of September.

“I am pleased to continue to work with the Legislature to codify significant Executive Orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person-to-person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”

Anyone with a driver’s license or vehicle registration that expires between Feb. 1 and June 30 this year will have until Sept. 30 to renew.

“We are grateful for the support of the Legislature and Gov. Whitmer in our work to ensure essential transactions can be conducted in our branch offices in a way that balances the health of staff and customers with the needs of Michigan drivers,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “We have been continually assessing the safest way to maintain branch operations and this legislation will go a long way toward those efforts.”

Many transactions, including vehicle registration renewals, don’t have to be conducted in person. They should be done online at Michigan.gov/SOS.

Automobile, motorcycle and watercraft registration renewals also can be completed at one of the 122 Self-Service Stations located around the state.

Residents who need to schedule an appointment can do so online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Appointments can be made in advance up to 180 days ahead of time. Same-day appointments become available 24 hours before appointment times.