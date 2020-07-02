Detroit police seek 2 persons of interest in connection to non-fatal shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating two persons of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that happened on Detroit’s east side.

Police said a 33-year-old man was robbed and shot by an unknown man on Sunday at 8:05 a.m. in the area of Cardoni and Lynn streets.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and has been released. Police believe the two people of interest were in the area at the time of the shooting and may have information. They were seen in a red Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct by calling 313-596-1340 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

