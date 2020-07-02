Directed Patrol Units worked to get guns off streets in Pontiac in May and June, made 114 felony arrests

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced that its two Directed Patrol Units based in Pontiac took 28 handguns and four rifles off the city’s streets in May and June.

Officials said 114 felony arrests were also made between the two teams. The DPU teams target high-crime areas, according to officials.

“While these teams are small in numbers, the work and effort they put in to target the most violent criminals in the City of Pontiac is to be commended,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “I applaud the Mayor and the Pontiac City Council for making the investment into a second team and clearly, the results speak for themselves. I am incredibly proud of these Sergeants and Deputies who put themselves in danger every day in order to protect our citizens.”

This year, DPU made 234 arrests, seized more than $30,000 in drugs and recovered 54 handguns.

