Experts break down the June unemployment numbers

The newly released unemployment numbers show that more than 4.8 million people either went back to their existing jobs or found a new one. Unemployment is now down to just over 11 percent.

Those numbers are from the month of June and at that time much of the country was open, or reopening. Now, we’re seeing a dramatic shift as many states begin closing down again. It has many economists worried about what July will bring.

The other concern is that at the end of this month, unemployment benefits may be ending for many. Specifically, the additional $600 monthly many people are receiving from the federal government each week.

President Donald Trump made it clear he wants that weekly payment to end. He would rather see Americans receive a back to work bonus if they return to the workforce.

