Couple dies in Van Buren Township house fire

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A husband and a wife in their 70s died in a house fire in Van Buren Township, according to officials.

Van Buren Public Safety responded to a house fire in the Belle Harbor Estates Subdivision at 45510 Lilac Lane on Tuesday morning at 1:59 a.m.

When police got on scene the fire was already well involved in the house, according to officials. Fire crews arrived on scene shortly after and worked to contain the fire.

Fire departments from Romulus, Belleville and Sumpter Township responded to the scene too. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Van Buren Fire Department and Michigan State Police are investigating the cause.

