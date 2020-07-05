Inkster teen drowns at Milan Beach in Monroe County, police report

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy accidentally drowned at Milan Beach on Saturday afternoon, police said.

At around 5:48 p.m. the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a boy was missing and had presumably drowned, officials said. Upon arrival the family of the teen, identified as Jorge Delgadillo-Flores of Inkster, told police that he had been struggling to swim before he went under water and they hadn’t seen him since.

The sheriff’s dive team located the boy about 30 feet off shore near where he was last seen, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call 734-243-7070.

