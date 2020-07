DETROIT – Police say a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Detroit on Sunday morning.

At about 1:37 a.m. an unidentified Black man estimated between 25-30 years of age was discovered fatally shot in the 9700 block of Broadstreet Avenue, police said.

No additional information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

