81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Appeals court: CEOs of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler don’t have to meet to settle lawsuit

Pretrial conference will be closed to public

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: GM, FCA, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, News, Business, Lawsuit, Local News, Automotive, Bribery Scheme, Mary Barra, Sergio Marchionne, Michael Manley
General Motors appeals ruling in FCA lawsuit after judge tells CEOs to make a deal
General Motors appeals ruling in FCA lawsuit after judge tells CEOs to make a deal

DETROITGeneral Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler for an alleged bribery scheme involving the United Auto Workers (UAW).

A federal judge hearing the case wanted the company’s CEOs to sit down and hash out a deal. GM appealed that order and it was granted.

READ: General Motors appeals ruling in FCA lawsuit after judge tells CEOs to make a deal

GM filed a racketeering lawsuit against FCA and its now deceased CEO Sergio Marchionne last November. The lawsuit claims that Marchionne was behind a bribery conspiracy that corrupted the UAW contract process. GM claims the alleged dirty dealings cost it billions and Marchionne was attempting to harm it and take over the company.

On June 23, a district judge ordered that CEOs Mary Barra of GM and Michael Manley of FCA to meet in person, without legal counsel. They were ordered to personally report back to the district judge on July 1 on their progress on settling the case.

The district court has modified that order. Now, counsel may be present during the CEO’s face-to-face meeting and the pretrial conference, which will be closed to the public.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: