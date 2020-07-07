Appeals court: CEOs of General Motors, Fiat Chrysler don’t have to meet to settle lawsuit

DETROIT – General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler for an alleged bribery scheme involving the United Auto Workers (UAW).

A federal judge hearing the case wanted the company’s CEOs to sit down and hash out a deal. GM appealed that order and it was granted.

GM filed a racketeering lawsuit against FCA and its now deceased CEO Sergio Marchionne last November. The lawsuit claims that Marchionne was behind a bribery conspiracy that corrupted the UAW contract process. GM claims the alleged dirty dealings cost it billions and Marchionne was attempting to harm it and take over the company.

On June 23, a district judge ordered that CEOs Mary Barra of GM and Michael Manley of FCA to meet in person, without legal counsel. They were ordered to personally report back to the district judge on July 1 on their progress on settling the case.

The district court has modified that order. Now, counsel may be present during the CEO’s face-to-face meeting and the pretrial conference, which will be closed to the public.