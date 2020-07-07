Detroit police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Jacari Gibbs was last seen by his mother on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at their home in the 16100 block of Ohio. Gibbs left the home after an argument and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds and has a dark brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and red basketball shorts.

Police said his mother reported that Gibbs has depression and may harm himself.

Anyone with information should contact Detroit Police 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

