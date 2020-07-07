81ºF

Man charged with threatening Hamtramck district court judge

Zijad Talic accused of making death threats

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013, file photo shows a gavel sits on a desk inside the Court of Appeals at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center in Denver. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the U.S. legal system, creating constitutional dilemmas as the accused miss their days in court. Judges from California to Maine have postponed trials and nearly all in-person hearings to keep crowds from packing courthouses. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening Judge Alexis Krot of 31st District Court.

Zijad Talic, of Hamtramck, is accused of making death threats regarding Krot via text message to a third party.

On July 2, when officers went to arrest Talic he’s accused of trying to avoid officers by not stopping his car and committing traffic violations. He was arrested later that day.

Talic has been charged with treat of terrorism, obstruction of justice, fleeing and eluding and malicious use of a telecommunication devise. Krot has recused herself from hearing Talic’s case.

Talic was given a $150,000 cash bond and a probable cause conference date of July 20, 2020.

