Man charged with threatening Hamtramck district court judge

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with threatening Judge Alexis Krot of 31st District Court.

Zijad Talic, of Hamtramck, is accused of making death threats regarding Krot via text message to a third party.

On July 2, when officers went to arrest Talic he’s accused of trying to avoid officers by not stopping his car and committing traffic violations. He was arrested later that day.

Talic has been charged with treat of terrorism, obstruction of justice, fleeing and eluding and malicious use of a telecommunication devise. Krot has recused herself from hearing Talic’s case.

Talic was given a $150,000 cash bond and a probable cause conference date of July 20, 2020.

