Video shows moments after FCA Sterling Heights Assembly Plant worker stabs another in parking lot

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are still investigating a stabbing that happened in a parking lot at the FCA assembly plant in Sterling Heights on Monday night.

Local 4 obtained video from a viewer that shows the minutes after an employee at the plant stabbed a co-worker.

“About 10 p.m., we were dispatched to the parking lot of Chrysler in the area of 16 and Van Dyke. We were initially dispatched over there for a disturbance and it ended up turning into a stabbing. Officers arrived, they found a victim that was stabbed, the suspect already fled the area,” Lt. Mario Bastianelli, with the Sterling Heights Police Department, said.

The video also shows two men running around. One man, in a white shirt, has a knife in his hand. He’s seen chasing another man, who doesn’t have a shirt on. He chase shim around the parking lot while people watch and record the incident.

Police said the suspect is 26 years old. They said the reason for the argument started days before the stabbing.

“Apparently, about a week ago these two they got into a dispute over one of them making cuts in line as they were trying to enter the building. From a week ago until today, it escalated into a physical altercation,” Bastianelli said.

It’s a physical altercation that ended with two men injured and now a police investigation is underway.

