Man charged with assault after stabbing at FCA plant in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing at a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plant in Sterling Heights on Monday night.

Gerald Demetrius Burrell, Jr., a Sterling Heights resident, was charged Wednesday with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Burrell was arrested after reportedly stabbing a co-worker in the parking of the plant during their lunch break on Monday night. FCA employees told Local 4 that the fight between the men stemmed from an altercation that began last week and continued Monday. Sterling Heights police said one of them cut in line at the turnstile to get into the plant, leading to a weeklong dispute.

A video shared with Local 4 from a FCA employee shows the two men facing off in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and initially listed in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition as of Tuesday.

Burrell is being held on a $10,000 bond and is restricted from contacting the victim and visiting the residence or place of employment of the victim without permission of the court. Police say he will be issued a GPS tether prior to release.

Burrell is expected to appear in court again on July 22.

