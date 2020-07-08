77ºF

Small alligator on the loose in Clinton Township, police say

A one-foot-long alligator was last seen near 15 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for a small alligator that escaped from a home in Clinton Township.

According to officials the alligator escaped from a home in the area of Lucerne and Lantz streets, which is near 15 Mile Road and Little Mack Avenue.

The alligator is about one foot in length, police say.

A small alligator escaped from a home in Clinton Township. Photo provided by the Clinton Township Police Department.
Officials urge residents not to approach the animal if spotted. Instead police ask anyone who sees the alligator to contact animal control at 586-469-5115 or the Clinton Township Police Department.

