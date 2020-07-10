Police: Man accidentally shoots himself at doctor’s office in Independence Township, gun thrown in lake

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 65-year-old man accidentally shot himself during a doctor’s appointment on Wednesday, police say.

The Pontiac resident reportedly found a gun outside of his residence and put it in his pocket before his appointment with the McLaren Medical Group in Independence Township.

Police say the man reached into his pocket while in the exam room and the gun discharged, grazing his backside and resulting in a minor injury.

Police responded to the firearm discharge at about 3:10 p.m. and the man had already left the facility, refusing treatment from medical staff after the incident.

Police say during an interview the man reported giving the gun to his brother, who said the gun was thrown in a nearby lake.

A dive team with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is expected to search the lake for the handgun. This is an ongoing investigation.

