I-75 closing for the weekend between Eight Mile, Square Lake roads

DETROIT – If you’re headed north this weekend or down to Detroit, there is a freeway closure you need to be warned about.

As we navigate through this strange time, we also have to continue to navigate through the 75 construction. The bad news is the freeway will be closed this weekend, the good news is despite the pandemic, the project is still on track.

They’ll be tearing up I-75 this weekend

“Bridge demolition, roadwork and other activities, foundation work and other things on the project where it’s just safer for the crews and the motorway public to have the freeway closed,” said Rob Morosi, MDOT spokesperson.

So plan on using Woodward as an alternate route.

The closure affects 75 in both directions between 8 mile and Square Lake. It starts Friday at 11 p.m., reopening Monday at 5 a.m.

The project which started back up in March fell a bit behind due to COVID-19

“We did have crews, some crews that needed to quarantine for 14 days so there was a little lost productivity there,” said Morosi.

While the pandemic has caused a decrease in traffic volumes on I-75, that hasn’t necessarily sped up the project

“All the lesser traffic volumes especially early in the spring allowed for a safer work zone,” said Morosi.

But despite some lost productivity due to quarantine, the project is now back on track.

“At this point in time of course things could change especially with the pandemic but we are targeting late fall to have traffic on its normal side of the freeway and all lanes open,” he said.