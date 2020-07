DETROIT – Sunday will be partly sunny and not as humid. You can expect scattered showers with highs in the low 80s this afternoon.

Monday will be warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with comfortable humidity Monday.

Tuesday becomes hotter, again, with blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s.

The mercury reaches 90 degrees or more, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.