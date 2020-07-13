Assault at Detroit gas station puts man in critical condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men wanted in connection to a Sunday morning assault.

According to authorities, just before 6 a.m., a 25-year-old man was physically assaulted by two unknown people at a gas station in the 8800 block of Livernois Avenue.

Police said the victim and suspects engaged in a conversation that led to the assault. The man was rushed to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police describe one of the suspects as a Black man, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 240 pounds. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, light pants and was driving a silver Saturn Vue.

Police described the other suspect as a Black man, 6 feet tall and having a medium build. He had short hair and was wearing a black shirt, black shoes and was driving a blue or gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

