Detroit police seek to identify suspects in carjacking on city’s east side

DETROIT – Police are looking for three people wanted in connection to an carjacking early Sunday morning.

According to authorities, it happened at about 3:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 11800 block of Conner Street. Police said a three people approached a 20-year-old man who was pumping gas and demanded his 2011 Dodge Charger at gunpoint.

Police said one suspect entered the Dodge and drove south on Conner Street and the other two suspects followed in a 2017 silver Chevrolet Impala.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

