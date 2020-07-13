Hand sanitizing station stolen from Farmington Hills restaurant

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – An Oakland County restaurant wants to track down the couple that took its hand sanitizing station.

It happened at India Flavors on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

The restaurant staff said they couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw someone steal right from their front door.

The security camera catches it all -- a man and woman walk into the restaurant and use the hand sanitizing station. A few minutes later, he walks back in and lifts up the sanitizer. He appears to look for cameras before leaving through the door being held open by the woman.

Harshavrdhan Krishna said the sanitizer station took two months to get from Canada and cost the business $300.

The owners said they’ve spent thousands on touchless upgrades hoping to keep the restaurant open and normally, they don’t have to worry about customers or even locking the door.

Krishna said it’s not how much the sanitizer station cost, it’s about piece of mind in the middle of a pandemic.

“These things should not be happening in restaurants. We’re struggling to to pay salaries, pay rents and all that,” Krishna said. “Please don’t do that.”

India Flavors has filed a police report and is hoping to catch the couple soon.

