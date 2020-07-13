Parents could be biggest issue for Metro Detroit schools making COVID-19 safety changes

DETROIT – Summer school is offering lessons about what education in Metro Detroit might look like with coronavirus (COVID-19) safety measures in place this fall.

Much of the concern about returning to in-person classes has centered around children being unpredictable, but so far, schools are finding the real wildcard can often be parents.

Schools in Metro Detroit plan to have some version of in-person learning this fall, using the current summer school model as a dress rehearsal.

One thing that’s become clear to Novi educators: Students thus far are amenable to the changes necessary to keep them safe, but parents are emerging as a bigger problem that could throw a kink into the protocols.

Educators said students who take the virus seriously are alarmed. But some parents cause students to become holes in the chain link fence of safety precautions that school districts are trying to build for in-person learning.

