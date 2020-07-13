Sterling Heights officer saves choking baby as frantic family watches from front lawn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Sterling Heights police released incredible video of an officer who saved a choking baby near the front of his police cruiser while the child’s family watched from the front lawn.

The 3-week-old girl was choking when the first-year officer, Officer Cameron Maciejewski, arrived at the scene. His training took over and he saved the girl as frantic family members watched on the front lawn.

Dash cam video shows the frantic mother handing her infant to Maciejewski. As the family watched, he stayed calm and flipped the baby onto her stomach.

READ: Metro Detroit businesses implement Gov. Whitmer’s new mask regulations

“Oh, there you go,” Maciejewski said. “She’s crying.”

When she realized her baby was breathing again, the mother collapsed to the street in tears.

Sterling Heights police Chief Dale Dwojakowski watched the video and said Maciejewski is a hero.

“Talk about a heartwarming video,” Dwojakowski said. “I’m so proud of my officer. He did just a great job and we’re very proud of him.”

The family called police Thursday after the infant choked and lost consciousness while drinking milk from her bottle, authorities said.

MORE: Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities

“When a baby isn’t breathing, it’s stressful enough, but to arrive on scene and have the entire family run up to him -- he knows it’s bad and he’s calming them down while providing medical attention to the infant,” Dwojakowski said.

Maciejewski has been with the department for less than two years, Dwojakowski said.

“This officer performed well is an understatement,” Dwojakowski said. “He absolutely saved a life.”

The family didn’t want to talk on camera because there’s a language barrier, but they said they are grateful to the Sterling Heights Police Department.