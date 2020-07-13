Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities

SALINE, Mich. – Health officials said a group of people who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a large house party in Saline went out and spread the virus in their communities.

The majority of the 43 confirmed cases are in people ages 15-25, officials said.

Health experts have traced the source of the outbreak back to a pre-Fourth of July party on July 2-July 3.

The Washtenaw County Health Department has identified 43 positive cases and 66 exposed close contacts, not including family members who live with the infected patients.

Health officials are still investigating, but so far, the party and subsequent events have led to exposures at retail stores, restaurants, businesses, canoe rentals, clubs, camps, athletic teams and a retirement community.

There are exposures in other counties, two in Northern Michigan and one out of state, according to officials.

Experts said this outbreak is an example of why it’s important to wear a mask and keep a safe distance.

Contact tracers are still trying to reach people who had close contact with those who tested positive. Anyone who receives a call from a health department is asked to answer the phone.