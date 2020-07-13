Metro Detroit businesses implement Gov. Whitmer’s new mask regulations

DEARBORN, Mich. – Monday is the first day of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new rule mandating masks in all public indoor spaces.

The strict new rules are aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), but there are concerns that some businesses and residents won’t obey.

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley crisscrossed town Monday to see if people were playing by the rules.

Haidar Koussan, the owner of Greenland Market in Dearborn said at first, customers didn’t believe there was a dangerous virus going around. They would argue about wearing a mask, Koussan said.

“There were plenty of customers who did not even believe the virus was so dangerous,” Koussan said.

But now, there’s almost 100% compliance from customers because of the market’s approach. Koussan told one customer, “Look, do it for your family.”

He trained his workers for Monday and plastered signs all over his stores. He said employees were trained to remind people about the new law, not confront them.

“So far today, they are excited,” Koussan said. “Everyone is cooperating today.”

A busy Walmart store on Ford Road in Dearborn only has one way in for customers so a mask check can be done.

Though it’s far from perfect, the process of wearing masks and having businesses enforce the rule has to start at the front door.

For example, at the Meijer store at Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue, anyone trying to enter without a mask is given one at the entrance.

On Local 4′s Facebook page, there aren’t any messages calling out people or businesses for a lack of masks, as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Greenland Market attracts customers from all over the world. Some don’t watch the news and some didn’t know about masks, but participation was 100% on Monday, the owner said.

