Father in custody after allegedly abducting daughter at gunpoint in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A young child was found safe Monday night after being abducted from her family at gunpoint in Southfield.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon after Jaliyah Ford, 1, was allegedly abducted by her father Jeremy Ford around 2 p.m. in a parking lot near West Nile Road.

As police began searching for the girl, people who parked in the lot started noticing their vehicles had been damaged by shots fired by the father amid the abduction.

A woman who did not want to go on camera had to have her tire replaced after it was punctured from one of the shots fired. Luckily, she says the damage could have been worse.

“I’m glad my car wasn’t damaged like the other car over here,” the woman said. “It’s pretty upsetting, but I just honestly hope that whatever is going on, that the baby is found, the family is ok and that justice is served for whatever happened to the child.”

Another vehicle had multiple bullet holes, but the owner of that vehicle was nowhere to be found.

Jaliyah Ford’s father is now in police custody after turning himself in on Monday evening, returning his child to police unharmed. The Amber Alert was cancelled shortly after 8 p.m.

Jaliyah Ford is currently in custody of Child Protective Services, who is determining where to place the child. The condition of the young girl’s mother is currently unknown.

