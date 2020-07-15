$6 million added to fund to help Detroiters avoid eviction

DETROIT – Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday more help is available for Detroiters trying to avoid evictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order banning evictions is set to expire Wednesday.

Duggan announced an additional $6 million are being added to a fund to help Detroit residents stay in their homes. The fund, totaling $11 million, pays for programs to offer residents legal and financial help.

You can find more information on the official Detroit Eviction Prevention Resources website here, or by calling 866-313-2520

