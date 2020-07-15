LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor to discuss eviction assistance resources

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will hold a news briefing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss helpful resources available to Detroiters facing evictions.

You can watch the briefing live in the video player above at 2 p.m.

Duggan is expected to share details regarding a citywide memorial intended to acknowledge individuals impacted by COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know July 15, 2020

The mayor is also expected to announce a $1.4 million investment into Connect 313, which will support digital inclusion programs.

