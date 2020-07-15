Mother wants police to catch group of teens attacking younger girls near park on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A local mother is speaking for the first time since a 12-year-old was jumped at McNichols Road and Bradford Avenue on Detroit’s east side.

“On Monday, these little girls, high school kids, running up on little bitty middle school kids, wanting to fight them,” a local mother said.

The mother of one of the victims said the incident was recorded on camera. The mother asked not to be identified. She said that her daughter and her friends, who are between 12 and 14 years old, defended themselves against 17 to 19-year-old girls.

“You fought. You lost. Let it be. You’re going to win some, you’re going to lose some. You just mad because they littler than you,” she said.

The mother said it all started days ago at a park on Detroit’s east side.

“On Monday, my daughter and her friends were at the park, these little high school girls, they didn’t know them. They got mad because one of the little girls said they look like a man,” the mother said.

The mother said another incident happened on Tuesday. She said someone sprayed her daughter’s friend, who is 12 years old, with Mace.

“The baby who got Maced is hurt. That baby had 23 seizures before she got to the hospital. These little girls who jumped on my baby, need to be locked up, it’s juvie, they need to be locked up period,” the mother said.

The victim’s mother said she filed a police report. The Detroit Police Department is investigating.

