Detroit police want help finding missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since he left his residence in the 6500 block of Scotten at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Keonte Johnson is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He has two silver posts in his ears and was last seen wearing a white tank top, black jogging pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

