VIDEO: Police seek burglar after tools, cash stolen from Detroit car wash

Culprit cut lock and chain off back door, police say

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are investigating a burglary at a Detroit gas station that happened July 12, 2020.
Police are investigating a burglary at a Detroit gas station that happened July 12, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to a breaking and entering that that occurred on Detroit’s city’s east side.

According to authorities, just after midnight Sunday, someone broke into the car wash located in the 14600 block of East Jefferson Avenue, near Philip Street. Police said once the culprit cut the lock and chain off the back door, they took tools, an undisclosed amount of money and miscellaneous items from the location before leaving on foot.

Surveillance video from the scene can be watched below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

