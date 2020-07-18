88ºF

Family member saves 5-year-old boy from drowning at Pontiac hotel

The boy is expected to make full recovery

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

PONTIAC, Mich. – A family member helped save a young boy from drowning while at a hotel in Pontiac on Friday night.

Police say the 5-year-old boy from Detroit was playing with other children at a Marriott Hotel when a family member noticed he had gone under water. The child was submerged in about four feet of water, officials said.

A family member pulled the boy from the water and administered CPR right away, police said.

The boy was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The county sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

