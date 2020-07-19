Detroit shooting shuts down Southfield Freeway overnight

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that closed Southfield Freeway overnight on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the incident on Southfield Freeway at Plymouth Road on Saturday night. Police say several motorcycles fled the scene when troopers arrived.

Officials say one suspect is in custody. Police found a firearm that they believe was used in the shooting.

No one was reported injured in the shooting as of Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation. The freeway reopened Sunday morning.

MORE: Local News