Metro Detroit weather: A break from 90-degree streak

DETROIT – We’re 20 days into July and just one of those days have brought below normal temperatures. And it looks unlikely that we’ll add to that total before the end of the month.

Consistent Warmth

Normal highs for mid-July in Detroit are 84. That’s the highest normals get for us. And we have just one more day at that mark, before normal temperatures start decreasing into autumn. Tuesday’s forecast high will be right at 84, but with morning lows running about 5 degrees above normal, July 21st will likely go in the books as an above normal day. Beyond that, we’ll be consistently in the mid 80s for highs through the end of the work week. Humidity will be at noticeable levels for most of that stretch, briefly popping to muggy levels for awhile midweek.

Early Week Rain

We’re tracking a cold front that will bring showers and storms to the area generally after sunset on Tuesday. Some of that activity should linger through Wednesday morning. And unlike Sunday morning, we’re not expecting severe weather. Then, in a similar setup to last week, we’ll finish the work week dry. Saturday brings just a slim shot at a pop-up PM storm with better chances arriving Sunday morning.

90s Return

Even though most of the forecast will be within a few degrees of normal, we start to heat up by the weekend. Saturday will take us to the upper 80s, and we might reach 90 on Sunday. But just like last weekend, it will depend on the timing and duration of the storms and associated cloud cover. Monday may get us above 90 as well. Then we slide down just a bit closer to normal for the remainder of the 10 Day Forecast.